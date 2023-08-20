Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

