Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 913 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91,863 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Insulet by 1,563.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $205.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $204.26 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

