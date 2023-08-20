Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $13.02 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 659,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,488,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,357,082 shares of company stock worth $62,561,590 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

