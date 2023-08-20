Soto Matthew G. De Purchases 2,355 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,355 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $49,996.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,404.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.