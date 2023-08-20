Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$43,041.95 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,041.95.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$46,315.12.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.41. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

