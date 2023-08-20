Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

NYSE:CFR opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

