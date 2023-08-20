FY2025 EPS Estimates for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Decreased by Zacks Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for DXC Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

DXC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

