FY2025 EPS Estimates for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Decreased by Zacks Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for DXC Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DXC Technology
DXC Technology Stock Performance
DXC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.