Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

