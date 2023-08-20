The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

