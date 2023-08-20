Brokers Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

MediWound stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

