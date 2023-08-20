Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

