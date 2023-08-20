US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

