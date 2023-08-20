Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

