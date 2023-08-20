Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

DHI stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

