CarMax, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $47,033,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

