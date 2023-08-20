Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
