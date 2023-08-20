Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

