Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Diageo in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,625,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

