Roth Mkm Trims Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Target Price to $1.90

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.90 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.32.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,578.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,051 shares of company stock valued at $346,812 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $241,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $75,000. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520,882 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 125.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75,069 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

