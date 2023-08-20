CSFB Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to $1.15

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from $1.20 to $1.15 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in New Gold by 145.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

