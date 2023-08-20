PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Recommended Stories

