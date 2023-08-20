Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,330 shares of company stock worth $1,648,899 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

