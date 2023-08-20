Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.