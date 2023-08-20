Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Cut to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYSFY
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance
About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.