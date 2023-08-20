Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Cut to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Lerøy Seafood Group ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYSFY

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

OTC:LYSFY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

(Get Free Report)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.