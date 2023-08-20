StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ring Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
