StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ring Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ring Energy by 252.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 394.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.