E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

E.On Trading Up 0.7 %

E.On Company Profile

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.23 on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

