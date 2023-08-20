Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Trading Down 5.5 %

CRLBF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $355.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.