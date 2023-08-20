NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.78. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 80.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.