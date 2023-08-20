ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCFFree Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ECN Capital stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

