ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ECN Capital
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.