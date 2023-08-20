UBS Group Begins Coverage on La Comer (OTC:LCMRF)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
La Comer Price Performance
Shares of La Comer stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. La Comer has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.41.
La Comer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than La Comer
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.