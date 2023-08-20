UBS Group Begins Coverage on La Comer (OTC:LCMRF)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

La Comer Price Performance

Shares of La Comer stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. La Comer has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

La Comer Company Profile

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

