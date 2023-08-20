Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$1.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $355.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.55. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. Analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

