Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.1 %
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carl Zeiss Meditec
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.