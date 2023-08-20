Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.1 %

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Shares of CZMWY opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

