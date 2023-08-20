Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

SEB opened at $3,599.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

