Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 493 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 511 ($6.48) to GBX 493 ($6.25) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTDPY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.28) in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 370 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $478.00.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

About Barratt Developments

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.35.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

