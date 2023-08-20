WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $234.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

