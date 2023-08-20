Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

