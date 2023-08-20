WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WHF. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

