Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

