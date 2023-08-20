Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

WPRT opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares during the period.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

