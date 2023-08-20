Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of XNCR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xencor by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

