Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

XEL opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.