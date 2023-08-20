Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

WOOF stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

