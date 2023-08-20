Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.78.

WWD opened at $125.86 on Thursday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $999,985 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

