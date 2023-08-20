West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTBA. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.