West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTBA. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.6 %
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.
Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
