Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.