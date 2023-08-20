Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

