Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wave Life Sciences
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.