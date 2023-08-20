Financial Analysis: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.81% 8.39% 0.98% Telesat 14.71% -0.54% -0.16%

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.68 billion 0.16 $47.08 million $0.43 9.07 Telesat $583.95 million 0.32 -$18.00 million $5.64 2.60

This table compares B Communications and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Telesat. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B Communications and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B Communications beats Telesat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel tv broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. B Communications Ltd was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

