Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Financial Review

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.58 billion N/A -$134.50 million ($2.59) -5.27 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.09 -$58.00 million ($0.18) -33.89

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -6.83% -14.02% -3.47% ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.05% -0.72%

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.