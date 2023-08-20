Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) versus SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Critical Analysis

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of SLM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A SLM 14.71% 24.09% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 1 0 3.00 SLM 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sezzle and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

SLM has a consensus price target of $17.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given SLM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than Sezzle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and SLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLM $2.37 billion 1.37 $469.01 million $1.53 9.41

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Summary

SLM beats Sezzle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.