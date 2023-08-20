Comparing Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -68.33 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.45) -6.13

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 253.26%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.23% Perpetua Resources N/A -33.63% -28.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

