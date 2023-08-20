Contrasting Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) & Its Peers

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Short – term business credit” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Plumas Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Plumas Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Short – term business credit” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million $26.44 million 7.25 Plumas Bancorp Competitors $301.22 million $79.45 million -261.68

Analyst Ratings

Plumas Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Plumas Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp Competitors 1 54 68 0 2.54

As a group, “Short – term business credit” companies have a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Short – term business credit” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Short – term business credit” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Plumas Bancorp Competitors -11.99% -2.64% -5.05%

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

