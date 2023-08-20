Reviewing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Galaxy Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galaxy Entertainment Group and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Entertainment Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bally’s 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Bally’s has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 59.41%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Galaxy Entertainment Group.

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Bally’s -14.16% -7.85% -1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $2.65 2.42 Bally’s $2.36 billion 0.29 -$425.55 million ($6.10) -2.43

Galaxy Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galaxy Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galaxy Entertainment Group beats Bally’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; StarWorld Macau, a five-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula; and City Club casinos. The company also manufactures, sells, and distributes construction materials, including concrete pipes and piles, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, cement, aggregates, and slag; provides property investment, handling, quality assurance, project management, and security services; and imports, exports, trades in, and transports construction materials. In addition, it is involved in quarrying, aircraft holding, and vessel holding activities. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games. The company owns and manages Twin River Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Dover Casino Resort in Dover, Delaware; Black Hawk hotel in Black Hawk, Colorado; Kansas City Casino in Kansas City, Missouri; Vicksburg Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Atlantic City Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Shreveport Casino & Hotel in Shreveport, Louisiana; Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Evansville Casino & Hotel in Evansville, Indiana; Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Illinois; and Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

